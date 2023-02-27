UAE rail freight network opens, US$3bn Oman expansion agreed

The UAE’s freight train network megaproject Etihad Rail has been officially opened by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

This megaproject will ultimately connect all seven emirates in the UAE as well as provide passenger and freight services beyond the nation’s borders – connecting with Saudi Arabia and Oman.

“We are proud of the performance of our sons and daughters who have worked hard over the years to build an ambitious strategic project that will propel our national economy to greater heights,” said Sheikh Mohammed at the official launch.

“Connecting the Emirates via a national railway network strengthens our capabilities and competitiveness, and consolidates our unity.”