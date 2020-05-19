Article
Hershey’s to launch $500mn sustainable cocoa initiative in West Africa

By professo
May 19, 2020
The US-based chocolate manufacturer, The Hershey Company (Hershey’s), has announced its plans to invest US$500mn into cocoa sustainability by 2030.

The Cocoa For Good program with target countries in West Africa, including Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire – which contribute to approximately 70% of the firm’s global supply.

Hershey’s claim that its initiative with focus on poverty, poor nutrition, at-risk youth, and vulnerable ecosystems.

Specifically, the company aims to improve family access to good nutrition, eliminate child labour, increase household income, and implement a zero-deforestation policy.

“We continue to work toward a future where there’s a long-term, sustainable cocoa supply, the natural environment is protected, and we are creating better lives for everyone,” commented Susanna Zhu, Chief Procurement Officer at Hershey's.

“It’s good for the cocoa farmers, families, communities, chocolate consumers and the success of our business.”  

Previously the firm has worked with Cargill teach sustainbale farming practises in Côte d’Ivoire, as well as launching its Learn to Grow programme in Ghana and Nigeria.

Hershey’s also developed the CocoaLink mobile training programme, designed to send training messages every week to farmers in Ghana.

