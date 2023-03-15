How the business community reacted to the UK’s Spring Budget

Jeremy Hunt has revealed details of his first budget since being installed as UK Chancellor.

Unveiling the Spring Budget in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Hunt said the nation’s economy was “on the right track” and that the UK would avoid a technical recession this year.

“In the face of enormous challenges, I report today on a British economy which is proving the doubters wrong,” added Hunt, who replaced Kwasi Kwarteng in October last year following the latter’s brief tenure as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

“In the autumn we took difficult decisions to deliver stability and sound money. Since mid-October, 10-year gilt rates have fallen, debt servicing costs are down, mortgage rates are lower and inflation has peaked.

“The IMF says our approach means the UK economy is on the right track.”

A key focus of the newly-unveiled tax and spending plans is to encourage people back into the workforce.