How empowering visionary women leaders can sow prosperity
Everyone knows that any plant has three essential needs in order to grow – water, sunlight, and nutrients – but a horticulturist understands that each plant has varying and specific needs in order to grow well. We can apply this same reasoning to business investment, as the ability to identify the right characteristics in a business can be critical to a successful investment venture.
Investment in startups carries a uniquely high risk as these companies are often very young and are faced with a high rate of failure, calling on investors to focus more closely on product differentiation, competitive advantage, and identifying strong industries to invest in. However, private equity seeks to acquire meaningful stakes in growing and well-established companies, and so must also take into account an ‘x’ factor to enable success.
One of the most significant characteristics of a successful business lies in its leadership, all the way from the C-Suite to the lowest managerial levels. By looking for great leadership, investors would be able to identify opportunities that others may have missed and thus gain significant rewards.
In early 2020, cautious sentiment dominated the global private equity market but disruption in the past year has left investors hungry to find new opportunities in 2021. Identifying investment opportunities in great female leadership will not only open up new doors for investors but also reap benefits across several spheres, including helping to close the gap in funding for female founders and enabling an increasingly diverse business environment.
While female-led startups and companies present a number of opportunities for investors, they receive very little funding or capital. In 2020, startups led by women received only 2.3% of venture capital funds and 82% of startups funded by private equity did not even have a female co-founder on their team despite the proportion of female co-founded companies having doubled since 2009.
A view of where the opportunities lie
The business case for diversity is largely well known, however McKinsey’s latest diversity report found that the relationship between diversity on executive teams and the likelihood of financial outperformance has strengthened over time.
Additionally, it’s been proven that, as team diversity increases, so too do returns on funds and companies. A study by the Boston Consulting Group observed that if women participated equally as entrepreneurs, the global GDP could rise by 3% to 6%, injecting up to $5-trillion into the global economy. Other research has also shown that startups with at least one female founder raise 21% more VC funding over time than companies headed by all-male teams.
But, it’s important to note that investing in women-led business alone won’t move the needle forward: we need to be investing in the women leading the business themselves.
So what does great leadership look like?
To invest in great leadership, investors first need to be able to identify great leadership and then be willing to cultivate it.
The first, and arguably the most important, leadership quality investors should take note of is a leader’s passion and commitment to their vision along with the ability to get employees invested in and working towards that vision at the same time. This comes from real belief in their business backed by experience through research and trial-and-error as well as courage. Genuine, meaningful expertise is built through obsession and, when a leader is confident in their vision and it is backed by evidence, this is a good sign of a secure investment.
Another important quality to look for is transparency and communication. This ensures that there is a clear view of where the business is at and where any challenges lie that could be improved upon, providing investors with an objective lens over their investment and enabling a better relationship between the two that can help steer the business in the right direction for both. Candour is vital and there needs to be a real level of openness by leadership towards investors.
Today’s environment has also meant that softer leadership skills and qualities have risen in importance. Good leadership also means that leaders must be empathetic and facilitate an environment that puts people first and where employees feel they can be their authentic selves and belong. A culture of belonging is vital to facilitating employee buy-in of any leader’s vision and therefore the ability to achieve that vision.
Visionary leadership bears fruit
In 2020 we made a significant investment of over US$5-million into Cape Town-based ecommerce retailer, RunwaySale, because we recognised and believed in the quality of leadership of co-founder and COO Elmien Hammerschmidt and her passion for the business she’d built from the ground up. A significant factor in our decision to invest was that her investment into leadership could be seen across the entire business which employs nearly 150 people, 77% of whom are women.
When COVID-19 struck, that leadership and drive helped to steer the company in the right direction, quickly identifying new opportunities for growth, such as an expansion into homeware and other categories during a time when ecommerce activities in South Africa were heavily restricted and national lockdown measures were difficult to navigate.
The company’s leadership team quickly recognised the need to digitally transform over the past year. This led to a substantial amount spent on tech, such as refining the algorithm it uses to become smarter in the way it buys and sells, making the business more resilient and agile. Great leadership has resulted in RunwaySale’s ability to compete with traditional brick and mortar stores where it was previously only competing with a small group of other online fashion outlets.
The well-proven leadership displayed by RunwaySale also meant that, as investors, we could be more comfortable introducing flexibility into our investment portfolio and adapt to a changing playing field along with how and where we invest as all of the company’s achievements would not have been possible without that leadership to guide it through disruption and change.
As investors, we’ve recognised that great leadership is fundamental to making good investments and investing in great female leadership is crucial to driving innovation, closing the gender gap, and ensuring that female-led businesses have access to better funding.
Billionaire Kumar Birla Champions Regional Supply Chains
As the head of the Aditya Birla Group, a US$46bn firm that operates in 36 countries, Kumar Mangalam Birla is no stranger to splashy strategic moves. Yet his recent announcement that he no longer wants to acquire globally distributed supply chains stood out. While many companies have struggled to cope with shipping backlogs, his firm has chosen to pivot and focus on regional networks. Said Birla: ‘We wouldn’t look at a company or a business where you source in one corner of the world and sell in another’.
He cited protectionism, the pandemic, and the limited movement of products and people around the world as ABG’s primary causes of lost profits. And they aren’t alone. Over the past year, 900 of the U.S. and Europe’s biggest IT, defence, and financial services firms have lost an average of US$184mn apiece.
An Era of Global Disruption
Over the past few decades, low shipping rates and rapid delivery times have lulled multinational firms into a false sense of security. In the early 2000s, companies chose to take on significant global supply chain risks in exchange for increased profits. First, it made sense to manufacture higher-value goods, such as electronics, in low-cost regions throughout Southeast Asia, India, and Africa. Second, first-tier suppliers started to outsource the manufacturing of specific components to second-, third-, and even fourth-tiers—leaving supply chains with extremely limited visibility.
So when COVID-19 disruptions struck certain regions, companies were caught unprepared. Usually, these events come few and far between. But over the past ten years, we’ve seen a number of ‘black swan’ events that have thrown the supply chain industry into chaos. Here’s a quick history of the most significant events in recent years, thanks to the MIT Sloan Management Review:
- 2010. China creates export quotas for rare earth elements.
- 2011. The Tōhoku Earthquake hits East Japan; flooding sweeps throughout Thailand.
- 2016-present. Trade wars between the U.S. and China hurt suppliers.
- 2020-present. COVID-19 pandemic shuts down international shipping ports.
Now, Kumar Birla is one of many who want to re-evaluate how we run our supply chains. Though his company has acquired 40+ companies in the last quarter decade, Birla intends to build up local hubs rather than expand operations.
Why Pursue Regionalisation?
Combine Chinese economic dominance, global supply chain vulnerabilities, and major government policy shifts around the world, and you have a storm brewing on the horizon for big multinational firms. As Brookings noted, ‘the biggest risk for trading opportunities in the developing world is growing protectionism in more advanced economies, often dressed up as national security protection’.
Altogether, from the U.S. to the European Union, governments are trying to protect their domestic supply chains, secure adequate stockpiles of materials, and build world-class local networks. Consider Biden’s recent executive order, which seeks to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to home soil, or Japan’s bid to open more memory chip fabrication factories near Tokyo. The Aditya Birla Group intends to react in kind. Said Birla: ‘We’re looking at regionalism as a very big theme’.
Will Others Follow Suit?
In the post-pandemic economy, global businesses must decide whether to expand or contract. On one hand, the Alibaba Group’s Cainiao Smart Logistics Network recently launched a direct flight between Hong Kong, China, and Lagos, Nigeria. On the other, the Japanese government is desperate to make its chip manufacturing domestic. Indeed, as two supply chain strategies diverge in a post-pandemic world, the one businesses take may make all the difference.
Yet Birla is confident that regionalisation is the right call. According to his words at the Qatar Economic Forum, even necessary cross-border transactions should be smaller in scope. And as the Bloomberg Billionaires Index now lists his net wealth at US$10.4bn, up 52% from 2020, he may have the cash to test his theories out. ‘Regional hubs, regional presence, regional employment, catering to regional demand’, he stated. ‘We’re a global company rooted in local economics’.