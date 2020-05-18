Article
ICONS stores open in UAE

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
The first physical ICONS shops have opened in the UAE. The UK-based company Icons.com is the world’s leading online retailer of signed football memorabilia, featuring exclusively signed goods from footballers including Pele, Maradona, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

ICONS’ new shop-in-shop stores were open to shoppers at Modell’s Mall of the Emirates and City Center Mirdif locations last week. Nick Peel, CEO of Marka, said: “The UAE is a very important market for us, and the support from the local community here has been incredibly positive. We look forward to bringing memorabilia to sports enthusiasts here in the UAE.”

Big ticket items were on display at its store in Mall of the Emirates, including a FCB-series jersey worn by Leo Messi and a Gareth Bale match-worn Real Madrid Jersey.

 “This launch signifies the accomplishment of one of our most prestigious goals in the execution of ICON’s expansion plans,” said Edward Freedman, ICONS Chairman. Dan Jamieson, ICONS Managing Director added: “We are looking forward to bringing our authentic, eclectic collections of sports memorabilia to our select customers in the UAE."

Aside from its branches in Dubai, ICONS memorabilia will also be available at the UEFA Champions League Experience in Abu Dhabi as well as Real Madrid Cafés across the GCC.

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Sail of the century for CDPLC

