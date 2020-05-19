Jambojet to receive two Sh6.6bn planes

The subsidiary of the national carrier, Kenya Airways, is set to receive two new aircrafts prior to the Christmas rush of high-season passenger demand.

Jambojet is also preparing for international flights, making the two Bombardier Q400 planes more necessary.

The budget carrier will be receiving the aircrafts on 11 December, with the second one landing in Nairobi six days later.

“We are confident that the Q400 aircraft will allow us to implement our growth strategy as we strive to launch new routes and to respond to the anticipated increase in demand,” reported Willem Hondius, Chief Executive of Jambojet.

The subsidiary was granter regulatory approval to fly on 16 routes in May: Entebbe; Addis Ababa; Dar es Salaam; Zanzibar; Kilimanjaro; Mwanza; Kigali; Juba; Bujumbura; Hargeisa; Mogadishu; Goma; Kisangani; and Moroni.

The aircrafts will be leased from the Danish frim, Nordic Aviation Capital, following its purchase order on 15 November for the planes from Canadian Bombardier.

The Kenyan was established in April 2014, and operates four planes – two Bombardier Q400s and two Boeing 737s.

“We are looking at retiring our narrow body fleet (Boeing 737s) and transitioning to an all-Q400 fleet by end of this year,” added Mr Hondius.