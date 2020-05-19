Jomo Kenyatta International Airport considered most improved airport

A recent report released by the Airports Council International (ACI) indicates the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya is the most improved airport in Africa.

The ACI titled Casablanca Airport, Morocco, as Africa’s best airport, placing the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius, second.

The trade association of global airports has deemed Kenya’s main air transport hub the number one for improvement based on a passenger Airport Quality Survey.

The surveyed passengers commended the airport’s customer service, whilst the Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) suggests infrastructure upgrades enabled the award.

“Today’s recognition shows that the measures we have put in place to improve services are beginning to bear fruits,” stated Jonny Anderson, Chairman of KAA.

“The benefits of all agencies working as a team are clear to see. We still have a lot to do but I believe that we on the right track.”

The Airport Quality Survey is the only programme to question passengers on their day of travel, taking 34 factors into consideration, including airport access, check-in, security screening, restrooms, stores, and restaurants.

The ACI has 641 members, responsible for operating 1,953 airports spanning across 176 countries.