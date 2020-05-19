JUMIA launches in Uganda

Follow @ ShereeHanna

JUMIA, the leading online shopping destination in Africa has extended its services to Uganda.

As the company enters the new market it will be able to provide its new customers with a wide range of products including: fashion, electronics, home appliances, mobile devices and beauty.

Co-founder of JUMIA, Jeremy Hodara: “We want to offer all Africans a variety of assortments with a high quality for best prices.

“After our launch in Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya, Egypt and Ivory Coast in less than one and a half years we are eager to expand our success story to Uganda.

“We see the same potential here and are more than happy to provide every citizen in Uganda with a secure, convenient and stress-free online shopping experience.



After the new Ugandan customers have has been completed a purchase online it will be delivered directly to their doorstep.

The payment is made in cash once the goods have been received, a method which is called Cash-On-Delivery (COD) and if the customer desires to return, JUMIA offers an easy and stress-free returns policy.



In 2013, JUMIA launched its first mobile application, created its own ecommerce campus in West Africa and won The Best New Retail Launch of the Year at the World Retail Awards - being the first African company to win an award at the prestigious conference.

JUMIA is now present in six African countries. All products will be transported to customers and made available all over the country with just one simple click.



JUMIA is Africa’s leading online shopping destination. It is part of the Africa Internet Holding(AIH). The AIH introduces and accelerates the online shift in Africa – for its people and its culture. AIH is the parent group of eight fast-growing ventures in six African countries: JUMIA, Zando, Kaymu, Hellofood, Lamudi, Carmudi, Jovago and Easy Taxi.