The June issue of the Africa edition of Business Chief is live!

Hello and welcome to the June issue of Africa’s Business Chief magazine.

Our cover story this month is an exclusive interview with Nedbank Insurance, which is seeking to innovate technologically as the continent moves steadfast towards digital provision of financial services.

Indranil Bandyopadhyay, Head of IT at Nedbank Insurance, explains: “Historically IT has been seen as a support service in the bank, which we still provide, but our influence has expanded to impact the organisational innovation roadmap as innovation and technology are inextricably linked.”

Staying with technology, Head of Solutions, Projects and Portfolio for T-Systems South Africa, Rajan Padayachee, looks ahead on what cybersecurity needs to look like in 2018 and beyond.

Jumping from cybersecurity to value chains, we asked Lloyd Snowden of Oliver Wight to talk us through the importance of value chains in sustainable business planning, and how making the most of them can add to any business. Meanwhile, we caught up with Everbridge, a company which manages critical events from terror attacks and natural disasters to IT outages by using state-of-the-art software to keep businesses running and employees safe. Further, looking into people management, Sony Electronics’ Head of Corporate Communications Cheryl Goodman is discussing the rise of women in STEM and how females can be encouraged to make it to the top.

On top of this, our top 10 charts the largest investment companies on the continent, while further exclusive interviews can be found with FDH Bank, Orange Egypt and Exim Bank.