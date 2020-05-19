Kenya Airways wins African Cargo Airline of the Year

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter

Kenya Airway’s ‘KQ’ division was voted as African Cargo Airline of the Year for a second year in a row in an online poll conducted by the Shipping, Transport, Aviation and Tourism (STAT) magazine.

The India-based monthly publication recognises the increasing significance of freight in Africa, publishing a bi-monthly magazine called Logistics Update Africa (LUA) featuring up-to-date analysis, editorials, and news.

The airliner was voted by readers ahead of big players Etihad Cargo, as well as continental rivals South African Air Cargo to win the prestigious award, showing that this company lives up to its motto as “pride of Africa.”

Kenya Airways employs roughly 3,000 people, providing flights to 56 different locations across the globe, using a fleet of 43 aeroplanes.

African cargo services grew by 6.1 percent last year, ahead of both Asia and Europe, according to a report by aircargoworld.com

Kenya Airways is shaking up the African cargo industry by providing the first direct line to the Vietnamese capital Hanoi in an effort to form a trading line with the country's growing electronic and textile trades.

Dick Murianki, the general manager of KQ Cargo said “It sets us apart in the increasingly competitive African region and confirms that we are on the right track.”

