Kenya and Ireland sign agreement to boost food security

Kenya and Ireland have signed a five-year agreement that aims to boost the security of food in the country.

The deal will specifically focus on the dairy and fisheries industries.

The Ireland Kenya Agr-Food Strategy 2017-2021 plans for the use of modern technology in farming to work as a catalyst for farmer’s productivity.

The memorandum was signed 8 November, and will see Irish companies investing into Kenya whilst also transferring skills to the local economy.

“Our objectives are to increase Ireland-Kenya trade value in agri-food by 100 per cent, strengthen defined policies, institutions and businesses in support of the food sector in Kenya,” stated Simon Coveney, the Irish Foreign and Trade Minister.

“We are also targeting to increasing farmers income in at a least two counties through support for value chains in Irish potato,” he added.

With a big focus of dairy and fisheries, Kenya’s agro export industry will become more diversified, as it has traditionally emphasised tea, coffee, and horticulture.

Sh242bn (US$2.3bn) derived from these industries, 40% of the nation’s overall export business.

“These grants and MOUs will see institutions and policies strengthened in support of the agri-food sector in Kenya and increase agricultural output and family incomes in Kenya,” commented Micheni Ntiba, the permanent Secretary of Fisheries.