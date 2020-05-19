Kenya’s tourism grew by 7.4% between first and third quarter last year

Tourism in Kenya grew by 7.4% in the nine months to September in 2018, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

Arrivals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Moi International Airport grew by 54,000 people in the review period.

During the first three quarters of 2017, the airports saw 722,268 tourists arrive in the country, with this figure rising to 776,376 last year.

The Moi airport in the coastal city in Mombasa saw arrivals rise by 40% to reach 93,930 people between January and September.

It is anticipated the rise in tourism can be attributed to political calm and the resumption of chartered flights.

“The political handshake and resumption of chartered aircraft and incentives have led to the boom. It can only get better,” stated Mohammed Hersi, Chairperson of the Kenya Tourism Federation.

The industry’s growth marks the largest expansion since a similar period in 2014.

It is anticipated that direct flights launching between Nairobi and New York will help tourism continue to increase.