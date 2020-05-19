Lean Energy Solutions are generating fuel from agriculture waste

Nairobi-based Lean Energy Solutions has found a solution for the need for cleaner fuels, by repurposing agriculture waste.

The alternative energy manufacturer has created ‘Lean Briqs’ from the waste produced by sugar and coffee manufacturing.

The waste would otherwise be sent to landfills or used as fertiliser, but can now be converted to a more environmentally friendly fuel, in the form of logs, compared to high-carbon emitting sources, such as diesel.

The logs are created by combining sugar cane and coffee waste with byproducts, such as sawdust, coal ash, and water.

Whilst the mixture remains damp it will pass through an immense dryer with an integrated compressor, and then shaped into logs which can be used in a furnace or boiler to produce power.

In 2016, Kenya produces 620,000 tonnes of sugar and 50,000 tonnes of coffee which in turn has created a lot of waste.

The founder of Lean Energy Solutions, Dinesh Tembhekar, reported that due to how inexpensive their fuel is, clients are able to save up to 25% on their energy bills.

All production takes place in Nairobi, which cuts the cost of transportation, as well as pollution.

“Producing a tonne of logs means creating 12 days of labour for a Kenyan and cutting CO2 emissions by one tonne,” said Tembhekar.