Long term partnership formed between Bench Events and APO Group to help drive hotel investment in Africa

Bench Events, organisers of Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), and APO Group, have announced their collaborations, with the aim to boost investment in the hospitality Industry in Africa. The partnership is set to run until 2022 covering the next three editions of AHIF and its French equivalent Forum de l’Investissement Hôtelier Africain (FIHA).

“Hotels are crucial in boosting the economies of developing nations.” Reports APO Group. “Not only do they drive tourism, encouraging foreign investment and bring in foreign currencies, they also host important business meetings. All over Africa, international conferences like AHIF help generate huge exposure - while world-class hotels facilitate day-to-day business travel for global executives and multinational organizations.”

Bench Events has ensured APO Group that AHIF and FIHA attract the highest calibre of international hotel investors of any African conference and reports that the latest edition of AHIF is predicted to be the biggest event of its kind ever staged in Africa.

APO Group over the years has worked closely with some of the biggest players in hospitality and tourism, with long standing relationships with Marriott and Hilton hotel groups. Managing Director of Bench Events, Matthew Weihs, has comment on their new partnership, “What’s great about APO Group is their unrivalled expertise in African media landscapes and their ability to reach prominent journalists to help drive our message to new audiences” believing that the partnership will give them “all the tools to make these conferences even more successful and bring greater international exposure and investment to the tourism industry all over Africa.”