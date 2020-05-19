Mace Macro appoints Michel Coley as its Director of MENAP

Mace Macro, the construction firm’s facilities management business, has appointed Michael Coley as its Director of Operations for Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP) region.

Coley’s role will focus on driving efficiency, business growth, and performance across contracts, projects, and programmes in the region.

Prior to his new position, Coley worked for Serco Middle East – having worked for both the Australian unit and the Middle East, working on projects with Dubai Airports.

“I want to build on Macro’s existing well-earned reputation for delivering service excellence to our clients and protecting their property, people, and reputations in the Middle East,” stated Coley.

SEE ALSO:

“Macro is well positioned to take a prominent role in delivering world class services to a range of sectors drawing upon our international experience.”

“It’s very important that we take a proactive approach to engaging with our clients, presenting innovation and technology to deliver greater outcomes, and creating opportunities to open up communication and build collaborative relationships.”

“I am really pleased to have Michael on board with us at Macro and bring with him his wealth of experience within the region,” added Mark Graham, Managing Director of MENAP at Mace Macro.

“His direct approach to meeting with existing and new clients to understand their ever changing needs will play a key role in delivering our new 2022 strategy, and will help us uphold our promise to be a responsible business.”