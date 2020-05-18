Marka to launch in Qatar

Marka, the first public joint stock retail operator in the UAE, has announced it is expanding beyond the UAE into Qatar. The company will launch Morelli’s Gelato ice cream, fashion brands City Chic and Weill, and jewellery house dinh van at the Mall of Qatar during the third quarter of 2016.

Khaled Almheiri, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Marka, said: “Qatar has always been a part of our strategic expansion plans beyond the UAE - in particular because of the dynamic retail environment in the country, and the excellent location and tenant composition of the Mall of Qatar. Our expansion into Qatar is a significant milestone for Marka, not only because it marks our first international expansion, but also because it demonstrates the progress we are making on our business strategy and the commitments we have to our shareholders.”

Nick Peel, CEO of Marka, said: “Our expansion into Qatar is Marka’s first reach beyond the UAE, and after only 12 months of full operations, we are proud to be delivering our strategy for expansion and growth. This remarkable opportunity in Qatar has cemented our reputation as an international retail operator within the GCC. Our first brands for Qatar are a perfect fit for the market, and we are closely reviewing additional opportunities to expand these brands across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.”

