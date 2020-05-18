Maxim Perlin joins Renaissance Capital as Head of MENA Trading

Renaissance Capital, a leading emerging and frontier markets investment bank, has announced the hire of Maxim Perlin as Head of MENA Trading, based in Dubai. Mr. Perlin will report to Ahmed Badr, Chief Executive Officer, Renaissance Capital, MENA, and will work closely with teams in London, Moscow and South Africa.

Mr. Perlin has over two decades’ experience in trading and execution. He previously worked for United Capital Partners and United Financial Group between 2006 and 2013, in areas such as asset management and wealth management with a focus on global equity markets and investment strategies developing. He joins Renaissance Capital from a business consultancy in Dubai, where he most recently was a Managing Partner from 2013.

Ahmed Badr, Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Capital MENA, commented: “As we grow our MENA offering, we are delighted to welcome Max to the team. His deep experience and knowledge in trading emerging markets will significantly enhance our MENA execution capabilities.”

He added: “Since the opening of its Dubai office in Q3 2014, Renaissance Capital has successfully managed to build a strong platform in MENA which complements our long standing emerging and frontier markets franchise in Russia, Sub-Saharan and South Africa. We remain committed to offering our clients world class service across research, sales and execution in MENA through attracting the best talent to our platform.”

