The May issue of Business Chief, Africa edition, is now live!

Hello and welcome to the May issue of Business Chief’ Africa edition.

Our cover story this month is an in-depth, exclusive interview with Head of Procurement at Uganda Breweries, Joshua Muwema, who discusses how the company’s localised sourcing strategy is helping to give back to communities in the country.

A global company with a local focus is Accenture. Nishal Nair, MD of Accenture Africa, discusses the ways in which the business is applying advanced technology to ensure that mining remains a profitable industry for the continent.

This month’s global technology transformation section looks at electric vehicles – is the correct infrastructure in place to provide for the masses of energy they will consume at any given time? Skeleton Technologies CEO Taavi Madiberk discusses what needs to be done to prepare for a new era of transport.

We also found out about the US skills gap from Jack Coker at Ducatus Partners, and looked into whether it is global phenomenon. How might it be resolved? Moving on to sustainability, branding expert Allen Adamson advises us how to maintain a strong brand identity while diversifying a company’s product range.

This issue’s City Focus explores the Moroccan capital Rabat, while our top 10 scours the largest commercial buildings to be found in Africa.

Finally, to be sure to read our other exclusive interviews, featuring ECOM Trading and Pizza Hut.

Enjoy the issue!