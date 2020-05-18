Meet Ameera: the latest venture from Careem

Careem has introduced Ameera, a premium female chauffeur service in Dubai.

An agreement for the new service has been signed between Careem and Dubai Taxi Corporation with subsequent regulatory approval from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Arabic for ‘princess’, Ameera offers executive cars complete with tinted windows, Wi-Fi and phone chargers. A women-only car service, male passengers will be allowed in Ameera cars only if accompanied by a woman.

A fleet of executive cars with a crew of 15 highly trained female Captains from Dubai Taxi Company’s Pink Taxi will provide the first phase of the all-new service operated for women, by women. Where currently the Pink Taxi service is limited to Dubai airport pick-ups, Ameera cars are fully accessible any time of day and anywhere in the city.

Aura Lunde, GM UAE, Careem said: “Ameera creates new career pathways for women in the UAE. By launching this service for women, in partnership with Dubai Taxi Corporation, we hope to inspire them to break through barriers and seek opportunities beyond traditional roles. Ameera cars will be operated exclusively by female Captains, further contributing to the empowerment of women in our country and responding to the needs of the female community in Dubai today, whether that relates to safety and security, cultural sensitivity or simply personal preference.”

Dr. Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation, added: “Launching the new exclusive Ladies Limo service is a further evidence that DTC is committed to delivering best-in-class services to customers, and enriching the 5-star experience to unprecedented levels. The service will be appealing to VIP ladies in quest for privacy & comfort aboard deluxe transit means.”

