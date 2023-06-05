The world of work looks very different today in comparison to that of early 2020 thanks to the pandemic.

Of course, this relates in large part to where employees are actually carrying out their jobs. While tens of millions of workers were initially forced to adjust to remote or hybrid working, there now exists an expectation in some quarters for this to be the norm.

However, many employers have been reluctant to embrace this ‘new normal’, including some of the world’s best-known CEOs. What’s clear is that one size most certainly doesn’t fit all and there is no universal policy that works for every business.

But now, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has found that an estimated four million UK workers have changed their careers in the last year due to a lack of flexible working options in their sector. Meanwhile, almost two million workers have left a job at some point in the past 12 months for the same reason.

These estimates are based on a YouGov survey of 2,049 adults undertaken between February and March 2023.