Nairobi has been selected to host IAAF World Championship in 2020

May 19, 2020
The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) has chosen the city of Nairobi to host the IAAF World Athletics U20 Championships in 2020.

Kenya was formally endorsed in Beunos Aires by the federation on 26 July.

The nation held the final edition of the IAAF World U18 Championships in 2017, demonstrating its ability to host the athletics tournament.

“Athletics is a very important part of our life. Everyone loves athletics in Kenya. You saw it during the world under 18 and you will see it again in 2020,” stated Kirimi Kaberia, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Sports.

The U18 Championships attracted 60,000 people to the capital’s Moi International Sport Centre last year.

“The U20 Championships showcases the future of our sport so Kenya, with a young and enthusiastic population and such a rich history in athletics, is a perfect fit for us,” commented Sebastian Coe, President of IAAF.

“We hope that awarding these championships will further encourage the development of athletics in Kenya and all over Africa, which is such a vibrant part of our international federation.”

The Championships will be held in Kenya between 7-12 July 2020.

