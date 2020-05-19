Article
Nairobi hosts the Propak East Africa 2018 conference

May 19, 2020
Kenya’s capital city is to host a conference and exhibition on alternative materials to plastic.

The Propak East Africa will last for three days, staring 26 February, and take place in te Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The event expects to attract 3,500 people and 150 brands to discuss plastic replacements and showcase new products.

Last year, the nation introduced a strict plastic ban bag for the use, selling, or manufacturing of the product, with consequences of fines up to $40,000 or four years imprisonment.

Kenya has received proposals to add plastic bottles to the legislation.

The ban was subject to praise during a recent United Nations Environment Assembly meeting, and has influenced countries such as South Africa, Oman, Sri Lanka, and Chile to follow.

“This year we have focused our conference topics around the many pertinent issues affecting the market so that our visitors and exhibitors can use it as a chance to gain insights and understand the market opportunities available to them,” commented Alexander Angus, Regional Director for East Africa at Montgomery ECO the company organising the conference.

