Nairobi UN office to undergo Sh7bn refurbishment

Sh7bn (US$69.9mn) has been set aside for the renovation the United Nations offices in Nairobi.

The main focus of the redesign is to keep the structure in line with environmental regulations, as well as accommodating more staff and making the offices more accessible for people with disabilities.

The refurbishment will also include expansions, and will be in the process for the next seven years.

The project has been introduced by Secretary-General António Guterres, who presented the proposals to the UN General Assembly last week.

When the proposals have been approved, the project will begin in 2018 and will continue up to 2024, and will focus on upgrading structures that have hosted diplomats in Gigiri, as well as uplifting A-J of the offices in Nairobi.

Through the renovations, Kenya can solidify their place as holder of the UN centre, which was potentially going to be relocated to somewhere in Europe.

The redesign will also provide administrative support to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as well as the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

In 2015, there was a feasibility study that assessed the Gigiri Complex’s ability to withstand earthquakes, meet environmental needs, and economically use the available space of the 143-acre plot.

The blocks will now be replaced to see to these needs, whilst also providing safety to employees.