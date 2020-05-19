Nicholas Nesbitt appointed Chairman of the East African Business Council

The East African Business Council (EABC) has appointed its new chairman to replace Jim Kabeho.

Nicholas Nesbitt will take on the role for the year-long position, replacing Kabeho who served for the 2017/18 period.

Nesbitt also serves as the Chairman for the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and the General Manager of IBM East Africa Limited.

The Founding Chairman of the EABC, Manu Chandaria, announced at the council 19th annual general meeting that the region’s private sector should focus on the EAC.

“As the private sector our interest should be one East Africa and not our country,” stated Dr Chandaria.

As part of his acceptance speech, Nesbitt addressed competitiveness in East African firms and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Let’s focus on competitiveness of our businesses to sell our goods at regional, continental, and international scale,” said Nesbitt.

Nesbitt called for the government to improve infrastructure to allow this to happen, as well as noting the importance of technology and trade.

“Adopt technology such as block chain to solve regional challenges like counterfeits and contrabands,” he continued.