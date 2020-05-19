Article
Leadership & Strategy

Nocart to deliver 10MW solar project to Kenya

By professo
May 19, 2020
The Finnish energy company, Nocart, has announced the signing of a purchase agreement to deliver a 10MW renewable project to Kenya.

The grid-feed solar plant is to be delivered to an independent power producing company.

Alexander Lidgren, the Managing Director of Cleantech Invest Oyj – a company that owns a 19.3% stake in Nocart installation works – confirmed that Nocart will be making a down payment under the Sh1.44bn (US$13.9mn) deal.

“We can’t tell the name yet, we have agreed it this way. Nocart has other projects in Kenya under discussions and Kenya is in heavy focus,” commented Cleantech’s Managing Director.

It is anticipated that the project will commence immediately, with Nocart expected to deliver in six months following the down payment.

“As I have said before, the opportunity for Nocart in Africa is huge and our pipeline has grown to euro 1.3 billion worth of projects. This new contract broadens our customer base and I cannot express how proud I am of the whole team at Nocart Oy for their tireless efforts,” reported CEO of Nocart, Vesa Korhonen.

