Norwegian accelerator to link Kenyan startups with global investors

The Norwegian incubator, Pangea, has partnered with the iLab at Strathmore University in a bid to connect Kenyan startups with global investors and mentors.

The company are searching for startups with the ICT, agribusiness, fintech, healthcare, and education industries.

In order to apply, Pangea has opened an online platform to receive bids that focus on the concept of a gap in society until 19 February.

From the applications, the firm will select 40 companies to undergo a three-month training scheme.

“The Pangea Accelerator offers dedicated expertise to help your company reach full potential and connect you to capital and investors to scale your company,” stated the Norwegian firm.

From the selected 40, Pangea will then narrow down the group to just a quarter, with the top 10 best startups being part of a demo, concluding 3 April.

The best startup from the conclusive demo day will win initial funding of up to Sh5mn (US$50,000).

The project has also been supported by Francis Stevens, an impact investor, Rotem Shneor, an associate professor, and Michael Monari, CEO of Longitude Finance.

“Among topics to be tackled during the training are financial literacy, book keeping and accounting, compliance and personal finance management,” commented Mr Monari.