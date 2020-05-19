The October issue of the Africa edition of Business Chief is now live!

Hello and welcome to the October issue of the Africa edition of Business Chief!

Through significant digital transformation, Sanlam Personal Finance continues to provide cutting-edge market solutions for the millennial generation of customers. Our exclusive feature looks at how Sanlam places both the customer and technology at the heart of its operation in order define the insurance industry of Southern Africa.

As more and more Africans turn to mobile usage in their day-to-day lives, BICS ensures that the network infrastructure is in place in order to embrace this rapidly expanding market.

In our exclusive interview, Old Mutual iWYZE details how it has developed a specific digital architecture to cater to its digital savvy customer base.

Across the African continent, more than $463bn worth of goods were exported in 2017. In our top 10, we take a closer look at the top exporting countries and the goods that support their economies.

In this month’s city focus, we visit Kampala. Identified as a future mega city, Kampala is undergoing incredible growth through governmental refocusing and sound infrastructure investment.

Be sure to read our exclusive feature with Tekleberhan Ambay Construction PLC and how a company-wide transformation has seen it cement its position as the Ethiopian construction partner of choice.

Enjoy the issue!