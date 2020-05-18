Oil and gas companies urged to put safety first

Companies must not compromise critical industry assets in their endeavour to reduce costs, said experts at the ADIPEC event in Abu Dhabi.

Ibrahim Fahmy, Marine Advisor at the Zakum Development Company (ZADCO) and Chairman of the ADIPEC 2015 Offshore and Marine Conference, urged that companies maintain their important assets and not compromise health and safety procedures, as ‘safety should always come first’.

In addition, oil and gas stakeholders in the offshore and marine sector should have a strategy to managing their business and ensure that these assets are operated by professionals with the right expertise.

Retaining highly qualified staff through continuous education and training programmes is essential for the progress of the industry, and for a company’s long-term development, explained Fahmy.

“Organisations should continue to develop social and educational programmes, which feed the industry with qualified people who form the backbone of the industry’s success,” he said.

“With a rebound in oil prices expected, now is the right time to invest. In the last couple of months there have been a number of major projects that have been announced in the region, confirming the need for major oil companies to make the right investments towards securing market demand.”

Taking place in a dedicated waterfront theatre at ADIPEC’s new Offshore, Marine and Heavy Equipment Zone, more than 40 industry leaders from the UAE and around the world offered a global outlook on maritime security and safety.

