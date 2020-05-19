PepsiCo promotes Sub-Saharan CEO to group president

Ramon Laguarta, CEO of PepsiCo Europe and the Sub Saharan Africa Unit, has been promoted to group president. Laguarta will ‘shape’ PepsiCo's corporate strategy and oversee the food and drinks manufacturer’s global category groups, its global operations and public policy functions.

Operationally, Laguarta will work closely with Mehmood Khan, PepsiCo’s vice chairman and chief scientific officer, to “drive category innovation and progress against PepsiCo's sustainability goals”. Laguarta will continue to report to president and CEO Indra Nooyi.

Laguarta has worked at PepsiCo for more than 20 years. As the head of PepsiCo’s Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa unit, Laguarta “led the transformation of the company's European product portfolio and significantly strengthened PepsiCo’s position in key growth markets”, the company said.

Prior to his role as CEO of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, Laguarta was President of PepsiCo Eastern Europe Region. From 2006 to 2008, he served as Commercial Vice President of Europe and from 2002 to 2006, was General Manager for Iberia Snacks and Juices. Laguarta joined PepsiCo in January 1996.