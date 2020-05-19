Article
Leadership & Strategy

President Zuma's 9 point plan to boost South Africa's economy

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

South African President Jacob Zuma has presented an update to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) that he made in February.

The "nine-point plan" outlined a range of initiatives which aim to stimulate economic growth and create jobs, as well as deal with certain issues that stand in the way of this goal.

The nine-point plan consists of:

1. Revitalisation of agriculture, as well as the agro-processing value-chain

2. Increasing mining beneficiation (a process that separates the gauge mineral from its ore to produce a higher quality product.)

3. More effective implementation of a higher impact Industrial Policy Action Plan (IPAP); an initiative aimed at improving industry across the board in terms of output, learning and partnerships  

4. Unlocking the potential of small, medium and micro enterprise (SMMEs), co-operatives, and township and rural enterprises

5. Resolving the country’s energy shortfall, which costs the country billions of rand every month

6. Stabilising the labour market, which has been hit by strikes, particularly in the mining sector

7. Increasing the level of private sector investment

8. Growing and developing the country’s ocean economy

9. Diversifying the economy through investing in science, technology and innovation; water and sanitation; transport infrastructure broadband and considering the role of state-owned companies

Read the August Issue of African Business Review.

SOURCE: [enca]

miningEnergySouth Africaagriculture
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability