Qatar Airways Cargo launches three new freighter routes

Qatar Airways Cargo has announced it will launch three new freighter routes to Budapest, Prague and Ho Chi Minh in March 2016. This will increase the airline’s freighter destinations in Europe to 14 and in Asia/Pacific to six. The airline now flies its fleet of 16 freighters to 52 dedicated-cargo destinations and flies belly hold cargo on passenger aircraft to more than 150 destinations across its global network.

The new Doha – Budapest – Prague service will depart from Doha on Thursdays and Sundays. The 120 tonnes of weekly cargo capacity on the A330F, which will fly to the two new Eastern European cities, will be allocated evenly between the two markets. This new route will provide a major new gateway into Eastern Europe from Asia for electronics and automotive parts, as well as textiles, pharmaceuticals and biotech products.

“We are delighted to announce our network expansion in Asia/Pacific and Eastern Europe,” said Mr. Ulrich Ogiermann, Qatar Airways Chief Officer Cargo. “We have identified a definite gap in the market in these regions and we look forward to supporting local businesses in the areas with a more robust service connecting them to our wider global network.”

Further network growth is planned for later this year as more aircraft join the expanding fleet.

