Royal Philips to establish research and innovation hub in Africa

Royal Philips, a global health and wellbeing company, has announced the establishment of its Africa Innovation Hub in Nairobi, Kenya, which underlines the company’s commitment to invest in Africa.

will work both on the creation of new inventions, as well as bringing these inventions to the market.

The company which is headquartered in the Netherlands, posted 2013 sales of 23.3 billion Euros and employs 115,000 people across 100 countries.

The hub will do application-focused scientific and user studies to address key challenges like improving access to lighting and affordable healthcare as well as developing innovations to meet the aspirational needs of the rising middle class in Africa.

The Philips Africa Innovation Hub will be located at the Philips East African Headquarters in Nairobi, where African talents and international researchers will operate on the concept of “open innovation” and will work in close collaboration with the R&D ecosystem of Kenya and Africa.

Philips is in discussions with local organisations and Universities on R&D collaborations to co-create meaningful solutions for Africa.

Adan Mohammed, Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation and Enterprise Development, said: “We welcome the establishment of Philips’ Innovation Hub in Kenya; Philips is a globally recognised innovation powerhouse and their selection of Nairobi as the site to establish their African Innovation hub is a testament to the Kenyan government’s commitment to nurture the drive for research and innovation in the region.

“We lend our full support to the investment being made by Philips and look forward to the outcomes of their Africa-specific research and projects that can contribute to transforming society, business and government across the continent.”

JJ van Dongen, Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Philips Africa, said: “Philips is passionate to invent, apply technology and partner to help people succeed.

“Our ambition is to create impactful innovations that matter to people and address the key challenges that confront society. With Kenya as a leader in the continent in science and entrepreneurship as well as a hub of collaboration on technology and innovation, Nairobi, is the ideal location to establish Philips’ African research presence.

“We want to tap into the city’s vibrant R&D eco-system and contribute to the process of co-creating new solutions, new business models and meaningful partnerships to provide innovations that make an impact.”

The Philips Africa Innovation Hub while headquartered in Kenya, will be responsible for pan-African research and projects and will have operations across Africa, linked to the Philips regional offices across the continent; the hub will be headed by Dr Maarten van Herpen and will work in close collaboration with the Philips research labs in Bangalore, Shanghai and Eindhoven.