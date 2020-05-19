South African billionaire Nathan Kirsh is reportedly in exclusive negotiations to buy the former headquarters of NatWest Bank in London.

The family office of Kirsh apparently bid £285 million for the City of London's second tallest scycraper in the heart of the capital according to an article by The Times newspaper on Friday.

It stated that the bid for the building was at least £10 million higher than the next highest bidder.

The article said that Kirsh beat Exemplar Properties and the private equity firm Doughty Hanson.

The site includes the former NatWest HQ, renamed Tower 42 since the bank moved, and four adjacent buildings. Over two acres in size, the estate was put up for sale by joint owners BlackRock UK Property Fund and LaSalle Investment Management.

