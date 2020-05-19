Article
Sanusi tops Forbes poll for African of the Year

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Nigeria's central bank governor Lamido Sanusi has been voted Africa Person of the Year by Forbes magazine.

Fifty-year-old Sanusi beat five other competitors including Nobel Peace laureate and Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Aliko Dangote, recently named the continent’s richest man.

 

 

Sanusi was appointed to his post within Nigeria's banking sector in 2009 and has overseen the bailing out of nine banks and their chief executives for alleged fraudulent practices.

He secured the most votes in an online poll for the US magazine’s readers, finishing ahead of Wangari Maathai, the Kenyan Nobel Peace laureate who died in September and winner of the Mo Ibrahim prize for good governance in Africa Pedro Verona Pires.

