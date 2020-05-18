Article
Saudi Arabia's National Power Academy holds first board meeting

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Ahmed S. Al-Essa has been appointed as the first Executive Director of the National Power Academy at a board meeting that took place in Dhahran.

The NPA is a public-private partnership in Saudi Arabia set up to support the Kingdom’s growing power and energy sectors by providing specialised training programs in electrical, mechanical, renewables, nuclear, operations and manufacturing disciplines. The NPA will play a leading role to support Saudi Vision 2030.

The first campus of the NPA will be located in Dammam, with an expected start date before the end of 2016, and a second campus being planned for Al Hasa is scheduled to open in 2018.

NPA board members at the meeting included Abdulaziz M. Judaimi from Saudi Aramco; Abdulrahman M. Al-Obayed from Saudi Electric Company; Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Amr from Technical and Vocational Training Corporation; Dr. Omar Abdullah Al-Suwailem from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals; Abdullah Bin Ibrahim Alabdulkarim from Saline Water Conversion Corporation; Ammar M. Zwawi from General Electric; Marvin Benjamin from Siemens; and Ziad Mortaja from Schneider Electric.

