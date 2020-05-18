Saudi Aramco launches Fadhili gas project

Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser has launched the Fadhili gas project, expanding its gas production and supply to meet growing domestic demand for energy.

Due to be completed by the end of 2019, the Fadhili gas project will become a key component of Saudi Arabia's master gas system, processing gas from both onshore and offshore fields. Together, with Wasit and Midyan, Saudi Aramco’s two other new major gas projects, Fadhili will increase the supply of natural gas, enabling opportunities in Saudi industries such as steel, aluminum, and downstream value-added industries.

The plant is expected to accommodate 4,500 jobs for Saudis between professional training and permanent and temporary jobs. A dedicated training centre is expected to be established in the area in collaboration with governmental agencies focused on human resource development. The Fadhili training program, to be set up in partnership with project contractors, will provide Saudi nationals with opportunities to gain work experience and technical skills. Furthermore, partner contractors will sponsor developing young engineers at their offices across the world.

Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser said: “Saudi Aramco’s multi-billion dollar investment in Fadhili will considerably increase the share of gas in the Kingdom’s energy mix and fits in with our long term strategy to lower emissions. Gas will be of vital importance to the Kingdom’s ongoing industrial diversification and economic development while enabling better energy efficiency in the utility sector. The increased gas production will mean more feedstock for industries to expand, and new ones to emerge that will help drive job creation, a key objective of Saudi Vision 2030.”

