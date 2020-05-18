How BIM is used in offshore construction

The National Petroleum Construction Company, which recently was awarded four offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia, is making use of building information modelling (BIM) software to model offshore projects.

Using Trimble’s Tekla Structures BIM software, the company can visualise designs in real-time to avoid clashes, and optimise steel production and maintenance.

This use of advanced offshore construction technology supports the Saudi Vision 2030 aims to increase oil and gas localisation from 40 percent to 75 percent.

Anwar Al Qwasmi, General Manager for Saudi Arabia at Trimble Solutions, said: “Constructing complex oil and gas platforms and pipelines requires precision technology, from modelling to fabrication and erection. BIM is the biggest game-changer for constructing complex offshore projects on time and on budget.”

Demonstrating BIM’s value, the global BIM market is set to grow four-fold from USD 3 billion in 2014 to USD 12 billion by 2022, according to a recent report by Transparency Market Research.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia demonstrates technology best practices in oil and gas construction, helping to increase productivity, enhance collaboration, and eliminate waste. As a result, offshore construction is now safer, and more sustainable and profitable,” added Al Qwasmi.

Trimble will be showcasing demos of the latest BIM offshore solutions at the ADIPEC.

