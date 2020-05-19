The Senegal Start-Up Accelerator selects five innovators to receive business incubation

The Senegal Start-Up Accelerator has revealed it has chosen five Senegalese entrepreneurs to join its programme.

The programme will offer the young entrepreneurs six months of business incubation, along with seed funding.

The Kosmos Innovation Centre and Reach for Change run the Senegal Start-Up Accelerator, and have been finding the individuals to join the programme for the past two months, specifically targeting the fishing and agriculture sectors.

“Through this accelerator program, we’re delighted to do our part to ensure young, promising entrepreneurs have the skills and support needed to help turn their innovative business ideas into reality,” stated Mamadou Mar Faye, External Affairs and CSR Manager at Kosmos Energy.

“Each winner will be guided through the process of developing a product that is ready for market and meets a real market need, contributing to the creation of a healthy and competitive agricultural sector in Senegal.”

SEE ALSO:

“Look out for five exciting new products coming to the market in just six months’ time!”

Prior to business growth navigation, the entrepreneurs completed a screening process, which included background checks, interviews, an assessment panel, and a bootcamp.

The five winners are Mouhamadou Lamine Kebe of Tool Bi, Mame Diarra Sarr of Fraisen/Waalu Ma Aagri, Abdourahmane Diop of Jappandil, Aliou Diallo of Sigle:Senphytomed Suarl, and Arfang Mafoudji Sonko of GIE Senbioagro Corporation.

Tool Bi focuses on improving agricultural yields with electronic innovation, Sarr of Fraisen/Waalu Ma Aagri has developed organic strawberry production, and Jappandil aims to connect farmers and experts using an innovative platform.

Sigle:Senphytomed Suarl targets access to herbal products and the conservation of medicinal plants whilst Senbioagro Corporation aims to reduce food waste and create employment, as well as transform excess yields into market-ready products.