Shortlist announced for the 2015 South African CFO Awards
The shortlist for the winner of the 2015 South African CFO Awards has been announced in what will surely be a tough competition for the top accolade. The ceremony, alongside a gala dinner, will be hosted at the Summer Place in Johannesburg on May 14 and will recognise the outstanding leadership and performance of CFOs from listed companies, large corporations, parastatals and government institutions.
The award is part of a partnership between CFO South Africa and KPMG; alongside the main CFO of the Year Award, the ceremony will also recognise the Young CFO of the Year, as well as the Public CFO of the Year. Following these accolades are a raft of other awards which recognise a range of achievements in business such as Finance, Governance, and Empowerment.
Judging the award are a panel of prestigious business leaders, representing top companies such as KPGM, McKinsey South Africa, and Norton Rose Fullbright, amongst many others.
The nominees for the South African CFO of the Year Award are:
Mark Godfrey, Group Financial Director at SPAR
Reeza Isaacs, Group Finance Director at Woolworths
Mohammed Hoosen Abdool-Samad, Group Finance Director at Illovo
Raisibe Morathi, CFO at Nedbank
Bongani Nqwababa, CFO at Sasol
Paul Schmidt, CFO at Gold Fields
Brooks Mparutsa, CFO at Hollard
Lawrence Weitzman, CFO at Business Connexion
David Hodnett, Financial Director at Barclays Africa Group
Colin Brown, CFO at Supergroup
Brett Clark, CFO at Mpact
David Edley, CFO at Santova
Megan Pydigadu, Group Financial Director at Mix Telematics
André Broodryk, Group Financial Director at Interwaste
Robbie Taylor, CFO at Ascendis Health
Ronel van Dijk, CFO at Spur Group
Suren Singh, CFO at Morvest Business Group
John King, CFO at EOH
Deon Viljoen, CFO at Alexander Forbes
Michael Fleming, CFO at Clicks
Mark Kathan, CFO at AECI
For more about the other awards, past winners, and the work of CFO South Africa, visit either www.cfoawards.co.za or www.cfo.co.za for more information.