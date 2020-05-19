Shortlist announced for the 2015 South African CFO Awards

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

The shortlist for the winner of the 2015 South African CFO Awards has been announced in what will surely be a tough competition for the top accolade. The ceremony, alongside a gala dinner, will be hosted at the Summer Place in Johannesburg on May 14 and will recognise the outstanding leadership and performance of CFOs from listed companies, large corporations, parastatals and government institutions.

The award is part of a partnership between CFO South Africa and KPMG; alongside the main CFO of the Year Award, the ceremony will also recognise the Young CFO of the Year, as well as the Public CFO of the Year. Following these accolades are a raft of other awards which recognise a range of achievements in business such as Finance, Governance, and Empowerment.

Judging the award are a panel of prestigious business leaders, representing top companies such as KPGM, McKinsey South Africa, and Norton Rose Fullbright, amongst many others.

Mark Godfrey, Group Financial Director at SPAR

Reeza Isaacs, Group Finance Director at Woolworths

Mohammed Hoosen Abdool-Samad, Group Finance Director at Illovo

Raisibe Morathi, CFO at Nedbank

Bongani Nqwababa, CFO at Sasol

Paul Schmidt, CFO at Gold Fields

Brooks Mparutsa, CFO at Hollard

Lawrence Weitzman, CFO at Business Connexion

David Hodnett, Financial Director at Barclays Africa Group

Colin Brown, CFO at Supergroup

Brett Clark, CFO at Mpact

David Edley, CFO at Santova

Megan Pydigadu, Group Financial Director at Mix Telematics

André Broodryk, Group Financial Director at Interwaste

Robbie Taylor, CFO at Ascendis Health

Ronel van Dijk, CFO at Spur Group

Suren Singh, CFO at Morvest Business Group

John King, CFO at EOH

Deon Viljoen, CFO at Alexander Forbes

Michael Fleming, CFO at Clicks

Mark Kathan, CFO at AECI

For more about the other awards, past winners, and the work of CFO South Africa, visit either www.cfoawards.co.za or www.cfo.co.za for more information.