Sierra Leone steps up anti-malaria efforts

Sierra Leone ’s health ministry has warned health workers must step up their efforts to raise awareness on malaria prevention to meet UN Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) by 2015.

National Malaria Control Program official, Sister Wani Komba Lahai made the announcement ahead of the rainy season in the country, when malaria is know to peak.

As part of the battle against malaria, 3.2 million insecticide treated bednets (ITNs) were distributed free of charge throughout Sierra Leone in 2010.

There has also been a drop in numbers from 2009 to 2010 for those suffering from the disease and a notable reduction in the mortality rate for children under five, which dropped from 73.2 percent to 47 percent.

In all, mortality due to malaria fell from 32 percent to 16 percent, she said, adding that the government had also waived taxes on malaria drugs imported from elsewhere in the world.