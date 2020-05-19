Sierra Leone steps up anti-malaria efforts
National Malaria Control Program official, Sister Wani Komba Lahai made the announcement ahead of the rainy season in the country, when malaria is know to peak.
As part of the battle against malaria, 3.2 million insecticide treated bednets (ITNs) were distributed free of charge throughout
READ MORE FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:
- George Weah: Sports, business and African politics
- South African property: Rent or buy?
- Mac vs. PC - which keyboard are you tapping?
There has also been a drop in numbers from 2009 to 2010 for those suffering from the disease and a notable reduction in the mortality rate for children under five, which dropped from 73.2 percent to 47 percent.
In all, mortality due to malaria fell from 32 percent to 16 percent, she said, adding that the government had also waived taxes on malaria drugs imported from elsewhere in the world.