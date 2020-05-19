Article
Leadership & Strategy

Sierra Leone steps up anti-malaria efforts

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Sierra Leone’s health ministry has warned health workers must step up their efforts to raise awareness on malaria prevention to meet UN Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) by 2015.

National Malaria Control Program official, Sister Wani Komba Lahai made the announcement ahead of the rainy season in the country, when malaria is know to peak.

As part of the battle against malaria, 3.2 million insecticide treated bednets (ITNs) were distributed free of charge throughout Sierra Leone in 2010.

 

READ MORE FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

 To read the latest edition of African Business Review, click here.

 

There has also been a drop in numbers from 2009 to 2010 for those suffering from the disease and a notable reduction in the mortality rate for children under five, which dropped from 73.2 percent to 47 percent.

In all, mortality due to malaria fell from 32 percent to 16 percent, she said, adding that the government had also waived taxes on malaria drugs imported from elsewhere in the world.

African Business ReviewSierra LeoneAfrica newsmalaria prevention
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability