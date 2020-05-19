South Africa’s Department of Energy introduces the Integrated Resource Plan

South Africa’s renewable energy industry is expected to grow with the introduction of the Integrated Resource Plan.

The nation’s Department of Energy published the plan, announcing goals such as installing 8.1GW of new onshore wind capacity.

Also outlined in the strategy is the plan to add 5.6GW of new solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity.

With the new renewable energy, South Africa’s total wind, solar PV, and concentrated solar power (CSP) capacities will hit 11.5GW, 8GW, and 600MW respectively.

The ultimate goal is for the nation to increase clean power in it’s energy mix to 26% by 2030.

“Renewables are playing a vital role in helping countries meet maturing energy needs,” Hebren James, Country Director at K2 Management, the renewable energy firm.

“It is imperative for South Africa to continue to leverage the immense resources available in the country and ensure renewables plays a key role in the country’s energy mix, as it makes good business sense.”

The plan features no scheme to introduce additional nuclear power in the review period.

“Up until 2030 there is no envisaged increase,” remarked Jeff Radebe, South Africa’s Minister of Energy.