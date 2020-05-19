Standard Bank ranked most trusted company in SA

Standard Bank is officially the most trusted company in South Africa according to the annual Ask Afrika Trust Barometer Survey.

Standard Bank also achieved first position in the Sustainability Index and Standard Bank Group Chief Executive Jacko Maree was voted the second most trusted business leader in South Africa.

The annual Trust Barometer measures the corporate trust and reputation of companies and business leaders nominated by South African Directors to determine the most respected in South Africa.

"This is an exceptional achievement and would not have been possible without all the incredible people that make up the Standard Bank family. What makes these accolades really meaningful is the fact that the results are based on peer recognition," said Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive, Standard Bank South Africa.

"Standard Bank's reputation is built by each and every one of the 50,000 people who work in the 30 countries in which we operate. We have a strong brand and an unassailable reputation in South Africa; and our reputation on the continent and in other key emerging markets is growing," said Tshabalala.

Sustainability has been a major focus of the company in recent years, and Tshabalala added that he was pleased Standard Bank’s commitment to the cause had been acknowledged.

“Sustainability is at the core of everything that we do. We have embedded sustainability thinking into the way that we do business," he said. This has included work on energy efficiency programmes and commercial renewable and alternative energy projects in SA and neighbouring countries.

