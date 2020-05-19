Follow @ ShereeHanna

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management, is inviting African students to take part in the Go Green in the City global business case challenge, focusing on innovative energy solutions for the city and open to students from across the globe.

A total of 725 African students, representing 24 countries, have already signed up for this 2014 edition of Go Green in the City.

These students come primarily from Nigeria (149 applications), Egypt (142 applications), Algeria (29 applications), Morocco (138 applications), Algeria (86 applications), Ghana (43 applications), and Kenya (47 applications).

Students from Engineering and Business Schools, Master's and MBA Programmes in Africa and from across the globe have until 15 February 2014 to sign up at: http://www.gogreeninthecity2014.com.

Mohammed Saad, President of Schneider Electric in Africa, said:“The young generation in Africa is increasingly aware of the mounting electricity and energy needs which go hand in hand with social progress and environmental protection. This growing interest by African students is key for Schneider Electric.

“The challenge lies not only in producing more electricity, but also in generating smart energy so as to enable intelligent growth in Africa.”

Go Green in the City 2014 is consolidating its reputation as the leading global challenge for green energies aimed at students from Africa and across the globe.

Students from Engineering and Business Schools, Master's and MBA Programmes in Africa and from across the globe have until February 15, 2014 to sign up for the challenge in teams of two, with at least one female member.

Each team must submit a business case illustrating their idea as a viable energy management solution for one of the five main urban sectors (residential, university, commercial, water and hospital).

In order to receive expert tips for their business case and gain unique insight into the global leader in energy management, students can now take part in a creative challenge, via an online questionnaire.

On February 28, 2014, the 100 best teams will be short-listed and have one month to work with a mentor from Schneider Electric to present a synopsis and video outlining their business case.

The top 12 teams will then be invited to Paris in June 2014 to take part in the final. The winning team will travel to various Schneider Electric sites across the world and meet with staff and management from the Group. They will also be offered a permanent position within the Group.

For more information and to sign up, please visit: http://www.gogreeninthecity2014.com