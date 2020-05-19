T-Systems to acquire Intervate

Follow @ ShereeHanna

T-Systems in South Africa has announced its acquisition of Intervate, a specialist provider of Enterprise Information Management (EIM) solutions that assist organisations with improving productivity and collaboration, reducing costs and increasing compliancy.

With the acquisition of Intervate, T-Systems will now be able to deliver innovative new solutions to business customers that encompass the full offering, including SharePoint and mobile applications.

In addition, Intervate is a Microsoft-focused business, which will assist T-Systems in growing this partnership. Intervate will operate as a legal entity under T-Systems’ Systems Integration division.

Intervate, has a national footprint and its Johannesburg office will for the short-term remain at their existing premises. However, they will move to T-Systems Head Quarters in Midrand in due course.

Intervate’s customer base spans all of T-Systems’ key vertical sectors, including government and the public sector, finance and insurance, telecoms, education, IT, retail, mining and the automotive industry.

This synergy will bolster T-Systems’ innovation component, enabling the organisation to expand their presence in these markets as well as tackle both new and existing markets with information management solutions.

Collin Govender, Vice President of Systems Integration at T-Systems in South Africa, said: “SharePoint is one of the most in-demand enterprise solutions today, and information management has become critical in today’s data driven world.

“In order for us to continue to innovate we needed to address this growing customer requirement. Intervate was the ideal organisation to bolster our key competencies and grow our Microsoft skills base.

“Their strategic, tactical and operational capabilities in the EIM space will integrate seamlessly into our Systems Integration business, bringing together our core offerings into a comprehensive solution for our customers and partners.”

Lionel Moyal, Managing Director of Intervate will head up the newly created EIM business that will fall within T-Systems’ business.

He said: “Joining T-Systems allows Intervate to accelerate its growth and have a greater influence on the local South African market, while enabling expansion into other territories across Africa.”

Mobility is one of today’s driving megatrends and an area of focus for T-Systems. Intervate also has a strong background in the development of mobile applications, which will complement T-Systems’ mobile offering.

As a provider of both licensed and cloud-based solutions, the acquisition will also strengthen Intervate’s market position, and their skills will be leveraged from a global perspective.

T-Systems is a leading provider of cloud solutions, and this expertise along with the backing of a strong global brand will further boost Intervate’s offering to their customer base, delivering additional value in line with T-Systems’ goal of creating strong and lasting partnerships with customers and clients.

Gert Schoonbee, Managing Director of T-Systems in South Africa, said: “The multiple synergies between the two businesses will ensure that this acquisition is mutually beneficial for all parties concerned.

n addition, our focus of ‘transform with innovation’ also reflects the ethos at Intervate, and further contributes to the success of this acquisition.”