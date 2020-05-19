Three 2017 African energy conferences you need to know about

Powering Africa

9-10 March 2017

Washington DC, US

The annual Powering Africa: Summit returns to Washington DC this March, providing a platform for Africa’s energy sector stakeholders and developers to engage multilaterals, global investors and technology providers. The meeting will present backbone energy and infrastructure projects to proactive partners.

In 2016, the Summit welcomed 620 attendees from 18 countries and while 65 percent of delegates originated from North America, investors from Europe and Asia also participated, seeking partnerships with leading technology companies, governmental agencies, the World Bank, IFC and others to drive forward their African projects already under development.

Future Energy Central

November 2017

Yaoundé, Cameroon

iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum is to re-launch in 2017 as Future Energy Central Africa, a regional conference that will drive regional power growth within the CEMAC region, including countries such as Cameroon, DRC, Congo Brazzaville, Chad, Central African Republic and Gabon.



In November last year, the second edition of iPAD Cameroon gathered 180 high-level representatives from government, utilities, developers, investors, suppliers and finance institutions and 30 expert speakers and enjoyed the official support of the Cameroon Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

Energy Revolution Africa

16 – 18 May 2017

Cape Town, South Africa

Everything you want and need to know about renewable energy and the future of energy development and growth in Africa comes under the spotlight at Energy Revolution Africa 2017. This co-located event to African Utility Week will be hosted for the first time in Africa.

Located at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Energy Revolution Africa will provide a dynamic meeting place for solution providers, consultants, renewable energy producers and the African and global energy minds of the future.



