Top 10 Middle East companies with record results in 2022

4 Etihad Airways

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad Airways has posted record-breaking profits for the first half of 2022, announcing a record core operating profit of US$296m, despite the rise in fuel costs by almost 60%. The airline’s passenger revenues tripled in the first six months of the year as more business and leisure travellers returned to the air.

CEO Tony Douglas attributed the record sales to Etihad’s transformation programme, which has resulted in Etihad becoming more resilient and efficient and “emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever, with a world-class fleet, and unmatched customer proposition and sustainability woven into every fibre of our business”.

Etihad, recently named Environmental Airline of the Year, further delivered a record of new member acquisitions to its award-winning loyalty programme in June 2022.

5 Suez Canal

Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue hit a record high of US$7bn in the financial year to June 30, up 20.7% from the previous year, a statement from the Suez Canal Authority said in June. The authority attributed the rise to an increase in vessel numbers and cargoes with total cargoes reaching a record high of 1.32 million tonnes, up 10.9% from 2020/21.

The number of vessels traversing the canal rose 15.9% to 22.032. The canal, which is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia, is undergoing expansion, due to be completed in 2023.

6 International Holding Company PJSC (IHC)

IHC , a diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, has posted new record profits in the first half of 2022. Revenue grew by 121% to AED 21.93bn in the first six months of 2022, compared to the same period last year, while net profit rose 137% to AED 10.35bn.

The record profits reflect the company’s continued aggressive investment strategy, including its US$2bn investment in the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, and 70% stake in global event structures and services company Arena. The Group has grown its portfolio to 372 subsidiaries, up from 323 in Q1 2022, and now has 52,345 employees, adding 30,000 since the first quarter of last year.