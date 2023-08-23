Meet booming UAE retail and leisure giant Majid Al Futtaim

The retail sector globally has seen a welcome bounce back in business since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and that is especially true for shopping malls.

These large-scale, closed environments attracting tens of thousands of customers per day struggled under distancing rules, and nowhere was that felt more than in the Middle East – home to some of the world’s most magnificent malls.

These malls are far more than places people go to shop – they are destinations in their own right, offering activities and experiences for the whole family, and a welcome respite from the summer heat.

One of the region’s leading operators is shopping mall, retail and leisure conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim – the group behind the iconic Mall of the Emirates in Dubai and the City Centre brand that can be found across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

Mall of the Emirates is the flagship, welcoming more than 40 million visitors each year. Across all 29 shopping malls, there are more than 178 million visitors per year.

The group has announced a 15% increase in consolidated revenue to AED18.9 billion (US$5.2 billion), and EBITDA growth of 13% year-on-year to AED2.1 billion (US$0.6 billion). Net profit hit AED1.7 billion (US$0.5 billion), an increase of 74% year-on-year.

These results are not only due to shoppers returning post-pandemic – visitor numbers to Dubai are booming and the UAE economy is buoyant.

“The economic buoyancy of the UAE in conjunction with our internal focus to unlock the inherent power of our ecosystem, has enabled the Group to deliver a solid half year performance,” says Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim – Holding.

Ismail took the reins of the holding company at the start of the year following the step-down of Alain Bejjani, who had been in the role for eight years.

“Majid Al Futtaim will continue to evolve, anchoring strategic choices in value-creation that support the evolving needs of our customers, colleagues and communities across the region.”

Footfall in malls increased 12%, with Mall of the Emirates recording its highest ever first-half visitor numbers. Tenant sales grew 7%, with UAE-based malls making the largest contribution. Hotels (such as the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates) remained steady with occupancy rates and RevPAR (revenue per available room) growing at 3% and 2% respectively.