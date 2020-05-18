Top CEO event taking place in Dubai

Leading CEOs and VPs from the region will come together on 5 April for the Top CEO Conference and Awards at the Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai. The event, which is held in recognition of the very best in GCC business leadership, is organised by TRENDS magazine and INSEAD – the leading international business school.

Economic diversification and technology were the two most disruptive forces in the GCC last year. As low oil prices continue to adversely affect the government budgets in the Arabian Gulf countries as well, cybersecurity and the digital element pose huge risks for the GCC economies. Regional and international speakers at the TOP CEO Conference will discuss the most pressing issues, including ‘Economic Diversification’, ‘When Tech Kills Your Business’ and ‘Cybersecurity’, with the aim of finding solutions for economic improvement.

“The biggest challenge for businesses is the disruptive factors that are beyond the control of their boardrooms, which is why the solutions discussed at the Top CEO Conference are of crucial importance,” said Julien Hawari, Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mediaquest Corp. “The Top CEO Conference not only recognises and celebrates the achievements of the region’s leading CEOs, but also provides a platform for the most pressing issues in the financial, economic and business sectors to be openly discussed,” he added.

