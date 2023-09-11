The countdown to COP28 is well and truly on, and as well as the world’s most important gathering on climate change, there are a multitude of meetings and associated events happening on the sidelines.

Like the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum (BPCF) being held 1-2 December alongside the world leaders World Climate Action Summit.

The CEO-level Forum will gather 500 global business leaders and philanthropists to discuss ways to advance the journey to net zero and promote nature-positive goals.

This multi-stakeholder approach is novel, and driven by host nation the UAE’s ambition to make this COP truly inclusive. The two-week agenda for COP28 was developed in consultation with stakeholders from around the world in a six-week open consultation – the first approach taken by a COP Presidency.

The aim behind hosting the forum alongside the World Climate Action Summit – which features heads of state – is to close the gap between policy and practice, and to make sure that this COP delivers action rather than just ambition.

“To disrupt business as usual and fix climate finance, we need action from everyone,” said Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate.

“We are committed to underpinning everything at COP28 with full inclusivity and we want to bring together key stakeholders to work on collective solutions. That is why I am hosting the Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum to deliver concrete outcomes from the private and philanthropic sectors that can be presented at the highest levels of COP28.

“Businesses and philanthropists must play leading roles in meeting net zero pathways and delivering sustainable development, and at COP28, they will have a platform to do so.”