Article
Leadership & Strategy

Tullow initiates set up of plant for export processing

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The British oil firm, Tullow, has begun preparing its equipment for the separation of oil and impurities in the Turkana oilfield.

Oil will e pumped from the firm’s Amosing well to the recently set up production site to purify crude oil by separating it from other elements, such as water and gas.

The company is setting up the facility now, which will be operational for two years, preparation for early oil exports in 2018.

SEE ALSO:

Over the next two years, it is anticipated that 2,000 barrels of crude oil will be transported to Mombasa port to be exported early.

Almansoori Petroleum, a Dubai-based firm, has been contracted to installed the temporary facility for Sh1.01bn (US$10mn).

Within two years’ time, the Sh210bn ($2bn) Turkana-Lamu pipeline will be established as will Tullow’s permanent 80,000 barrels per day capacity processing facility.

“The South Lokichar basin appraisal programme has confirmed material oil resources to support substantial oil production and an export pipeline to the Kenyan coast pending a final investment decision, which is planned for 2019,” announced Tullow.

MombasaTullow crude oil
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability